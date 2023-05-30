Merrick State Park's program on June 3 will be presented by Channel 8 WKBT morning meteorologist Derek Sibley at 7 p.m. at the Nature Center. At this program, Derek will give everyone a chance to ask weather-related questions, from how the weather is predicted to what a weatherman does on a daily basis. Since our weather changes daily, you might ask him why. Event is free, but a valid vehicle sticker is required to enter the park.
