The Unitarian Universalist (UU) Fellowship of Winona especially invites newcomers to its Sunday, September 17, service, “Walk Right in and Celebrate.” The congregation is celebrating 36 years of continuous fellowship and recognizing that UUs have had a presence in Winona since 1864.
The service will introduce newcomers to Unitarian Universalism which is a faith based on Principles and Sources that focus on deed not creed. The Fellowship welcomes everyone interested in a faith community that supports their work in the world and their individual spiritual journey.
UU services generally include hymns, an opportunity to share joys and concerns, silent meditation, inspirational reading, and music from the band or choir. A speaker from the Fellowship or the wider community will talk on a topic, often one related to the seven Principles, the first of which is belief in the inherent worth and dignity of every person. A social hour follows every service with coffee, treats, and time to meet newcomers, talk about the service, and make connections.
The Fellowship meets every Sunday from September through May at 10 a.m. in the Guild Hall of Westley United Methodist Church, 114 West Broadway, in Winona. The entrance is beneath the four arches. Parking is on the street or in the two lots across the street; accessibility parking is behind the church. Learn more about UUFW on Facebook and at winonauu.org.
