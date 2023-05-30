Barbara Hassing (right), president of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winona, presents a check for $616 to Kathy Florin, vice president of Winona Sheltering Network, on behalf of the Fellowship. All proceeds from their recent UU Book Sale were divided between the Network and World Central Kitchen.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Rich in history, Briarcombe mansion for sale
- Winona School Board names superintendent finalists
- Police blotter
- Four Winona champs in record-setting Big 9 meet
- City leaders: Mankato Ave. roundabouts a success
- Manure digester affects more than just Lewistonites
- Police blotter
- A masterpiece stall
- Gift horses: A cautionary tale
- Lawmakers OK $17M for Winona, WSU
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.