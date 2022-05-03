Café Congo wishes to publicly thank the musicians, presenters, organizations and work crew that made Sunday’s Café Congo Uniting for the Kids of Ukraine fundraising event so successful. Two hundred people came out to Wesley United Methodist Church on a cold and drizzly afternoon to enjoy the warmth and good-spirited nature of our community uniting to help Ukrainian families caught up in the cruelty of war. And no one is suffering more than the children of Ukraine. That’s why UNICEF (the United Nations Children's Fund) was selected to receive the donations. They’ve been in Ukraine since the start of the war providing lifesaving help to the children caught up in this unimaginable horror. At the concert, over $7,500 in freewill donations were collected. And after the concert — to our delight and surprise — an organization stepped up and pledged to match the donations! You’ve got to love this town of ours.
People can still support this effort by sending a check made out to “First Congregational Church” / “Cafe Congo Ukraine” and mailing to: FCC, 161 W. Broadway St., Winona, MN 55987. One hundred percent of your tax-deductible gift will go to UNICEF’s efforts in Ukraine. We are humbled and grateful for the outpouring of kindness and generosity of our community. The Ukrainian children simply say thanks, Дякую.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.