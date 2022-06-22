Join Melissa Morris and members of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Astronomy Department at Perrot State Park for Universe in the Park on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 8 p.m. They will briefly present information and observations about the night sky, the moon and/or other celestial objects. Then, audiences of all ages are invited to attend a star party where attendees will have a chance to view objects in the sky through telescopes and chat with the astronomers. A splendid time for young and old alike!
All park programs are free and meet at the Nature Center unless an alternate location is specifically listed. A state park vehicle admission sticker is required.
For more information, please contact the park at 608-534-6409 or send an email to Steven.Banicki@wisconsin.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.