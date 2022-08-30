Starting in September, the Buffalo County Health Department is hosting our COVID-19 vaccination clinic days on the first and third Fridays of each month. In September, our clinics will be Friday, September 2, and Friday, September 16. Clinics run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Buffalo County Courthouse (407 South Second Street, Alma, WI 54610). We offer all brands of COVID-19 vaccines to anyone six months and older. Vaccines are available for first, second, and any booster/additional doses that are recommended.
These clinics are also listed on the Vaccines.gov site. To sign for an appointment, visit vaccinate.wi.gov. Walk-ins are accepted.
If you cannot schedule an appointment using the online form, please call our main line for assistance with making an appointment at 608-685-4412.
