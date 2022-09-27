We are hosting our COVID-19 vaccination clinics on the first and third Fridays of each month. Our next clinics will be Friday, October 7, and Friday, October 21. Clinics run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Buffalo County Courthouse (407 South Second Street, Alma). We offer all brands of COVID-19 vaccines to anyone six months and older. The new bivalent boosters are available, but there are limited quantities available at each clinic.