Buffalo County Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics are changing. Starting in September, the department is switching its COVID-19 clinic days to Fridays. It is also moving to only hosting a clinic on every first and third Friday at the Buffalo County Courthouse, instead of every week. There will be one more clinic in August on Thursday, August 18. Clinic days run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They offer all brands of COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 6 months and older. Vaccines are available for first, second, and any booster/additional doses that are recommended.
These clinics are also listed on the vaccines.gov site. To sign for an appointment visit: vaccinate.wi.gov. Walk-in are accepted.
If you cannot schedule an appointment using the online form, please call our main line for assistance with making an appointment at 608-685-4412.
Upcoming clinics include: Thursday, August 18; Friday, September 2; and Friday, September 16.
Buffalo County Public Health has run out of our free antigen tests available to the community. The department is working on ordering more; please watch for updates on when they are available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.