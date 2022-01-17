The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to review short videos on the Highway 61 resurfacing project website, www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy61-resurfacing-2022/construction_info.html, that detail information about traffic control, detour and construction information for the Highway 61 project.
The project will begin in the spring of 2022 and last through the summer. Work includes resurfacing 27 miles of southbound Highway 61 from Wabasha to Minnesota City, improvements to seven bridges, enhancements in Weaver and installation of a reduced conflict intersection at Highway 61 and Highway 42.
The videos are available on the project website and provide an overview of the project, traffic management including the Highway 61 and Highway 42 intersection detour and considerations for bicyclists on the Mississippi River Trail (MRT). A document summarizing the video content is also available.
People can stay connected with the project by signing up for email or text message updates through the project website. Information will also be shared on the MnDOT | Southeast Minnesota Facebook group and the MnDOT District 6 Twitter account.
MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.