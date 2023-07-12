Community groups host potluck, bingo at ERC
Join the Minnesota Rural-Urban Exchange (RUX), Our Voices, and Engage Winona at the East End Rec Center on July 15 for a potluck-style lunch, play East End bingo, and learn about building community through stories, art, and organizing. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and all are welcome to come anytime. This event is free and for all ages. Find more information on Facebook or engagewinona.org/events.
At 11:15 a.m., join us for a conversation with Engage Winona, Kiesha Morgan, and Our Voices.
At noon, we'll have a potluck lunch. Bring a side to share if you can! Main course will be provided by Desi Food — samosas, anyone?
At 1 p.m., we'll play East End Bingo! The game celebrates places around Winona's East End, and we'll have lots of prizes to give away.
The Minnesota Rural-Urban Exchange is a creative leadership program designed to develop skills and confidence, grow social capital, and cultivate relationships across racial, economic, and geographic divides. Visit mnrux.org for more.
Lived Experience Leaders party
Join Engage Winona for our annual Lived Experience Leaders Celebration on Tuesday, August 1, at Peter's Biergarten! Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a short program at 6 p.m. There will be free food, art-making, live music, games and a photo booth. Come and meet our three cohorts of lived experience leaders and learn about the incredible work they are doing in our community, on themes such as: racial and gender justice, mental health and recovery, youth leadership and more. Rain date August 8.
Lived Experience Leaders deepens and diversifies Winona's pool of community leaders. The cohort program provides training and resources to amplify voices and support changemaking ideas of folks across Winona whose diverse lived experiences have given them unique and powerful expertise to create equitable change for Winona.
For more information, visit engagewinona.org/events.
