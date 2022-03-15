Hope United Church of Christ in Cochrane has another busy spring schedule ahead. We would like to invite everyone to our delicious roast beef dinner to be held on March 26 from 4-6 p.m. or until food is gone at the church located at 210 Michaels Street in Cochrane, Wis. This was a huge success last year, and we look forward to serving a delicious dine-in or take-out meal again. Meal includes roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, roll, butter, and dessert. Tickets are $12 per person and on sale now. Contact Deb at 715-495-5085 or Rose at 507-450-8312 for advance tickets. The remaining tickets will be available at the door. Proceeds go to the Lifting Up Hope addition project.
The Hope In Action Group and God2L children are holding a food drive now through March 30. Collected items will go to the St. John’s UCC Food Shelf at Fountain City. Food shelf hours are: first and third Mondays, 4:30-6:30 p.m.; and second and fourth Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m. Donations may be dropped off at Hope Church before or after services, or contact Rose for special arrangements at 507-450-8312.
Our annual spring pizza sales event will be held in April. Pizza’s will be made on April 23. We will begin taking orders soon. Watch for details at www.facebook.com/hopeucccochrane/ or www.hopeunitedcochrane.org
In May, Hope will again participate in the 100 Mile Garage Sale on Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7. This year we plan to hold the sale indoors at the church and will have lunch available for purchase. If you wish to donate items for the sale, contact Deb at 715-495-5085.
We would like to remind you that all are welcome at Hope United Church of Christ. Wherever you are on your spiritual journey you are welcome at Hope. Services are led by Pastor Deb Kunkel and held Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m. with social time following. Thank you to all for your continued support of our little church by the lake. It is greatly appreciated!
