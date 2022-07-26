Saturday, July 30
Life of the Ancient Ones — 7-8 p.m. — Join Connie Arzigian, from the Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center, for a look into the lives of the mound builders who once lived in the park and surrounding area. Find out how you can visit and participate in current archaeology projects around the area and state. Artifacts will be on hand for viewing.
Saturday, August 6
Shakespeare in the Park with the Summit Players Theatre, “Much Ado About Nothing” — 5:30-8:30 p.m. — Shakespeare in the State Parks is traveling across Wisconsin for a unique outdoor workshop and performance. Summit Players Theatre is performing a stripped-down, fast-paced version of Shakespeare’s comedy, “Much Ado About Nothing.” Prior to each performance, join us for a fun, play-specific educational workshop on Shakespearean history, language, and characters. Recommend bringing a blanket or lawn chair. This event is recommended for anyone ages eight and up.
The workshop is at 5:30 p.m., and the show is at 7 p.m.
All park programs are free and meet at the Nature Center, unless alternate location is specifically listed. A Wisconsin State Park vehicle admission sticker is required. For more information, please contact the park at 608-534-6409, or send an email to Steven.Banicki@wisconsin.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.