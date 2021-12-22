On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) issued a public health advisory emphasizing the importance for all Wisconsinites to take urgent action to prevent further hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19. The highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Wisconsin and is expected to cause a rapid increase in disease activity soon.
To slow the spread of the Omicron variant, DHS is urging all Wisconsinites to take the following actions immediately:
- Get vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster dose as soon as you are eligible.
- Wear a well-fitting mask in indoor spaces when others are present who do not live with you.
- Celebrate safely over the holidays by keeping gatherings small, getting tested before visiting others, and staying home if you have any symptoms.
We each play a role in the spread of this dangerous virus. To prevent further disease activity, save lives, and avoid the anticipated surge, we need to follow the mitigation strategies above.
Currently, health care systems throughout the state of Wisconsin are overwhelmed. If COVID-19 cases continue to rise, it can lead to a dangerous situation where patients experiencing medical emergencies may not receive immediate, life- saving attention and care due to a lack of hospital capacity. Vaccination and masking can prevent most serious illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths due to COVID-19.
Find a free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination site near you to get your booster shot and/or to get your child vaccinated:
- Dec. 22, 3-7 p.m. — Whitehall School District, 19121 Hobson Street in Whitehall, Wis.
- Dec. 28, 1-7 p.m. — Eleva Strum School District, W23597 US-10 in Strum, Wis.
- Jan. 3, 2-6 p.m. — Trempealeau Elementary School, 24231 5th Street in Trempealeau.
- Jan. 4, 2-7 p.m. — Blair Taylor School District, N31024 Elland Road in Blair, Wis.
The sites above are open to anyone 5-plus who needs their first or second of Pfizer vaccine; anyone 16-plus who needs their Pfizer booster dose; anyone 18-plus who needs their first, second, or booster dose of Moderna vaccine; and anyone 18-plus who needs one dose or the booster dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. All minor individuals receiving the COVID-19 vaccine should be accompanied by their parent or guardian. Other vaccine sites can be found at vaccines.gov. You do not need an ID or insurance to get a vaccine. For additional information on the vaccine, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. Please continue to monitor our Facebook page and website for more information.
