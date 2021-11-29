From: Trempealeau County Health Dept.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, free, and widely available. Everyone 5 years old and older is recommended to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. You do not need an ID or insurance to get a vaccine. For additional information on the vaccine, visit cdc.gov.
On Tuesday, November 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially confirmed the vaccine is safe and recommended for 5-11 year olds. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) urges parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible to protect them and those around them. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses 21 days apart for complete protection. It is found to be 90.7 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in children 5-11 years old. No severe side effects were found in the trials, and the most common side effect was a sore arm.
DHS and CDC recommend that anyone 18-plus who received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago and individuals 18-plus who received their first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago should receive a booster dose to further strengthen their immunity.
Find a free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination site near you to get your booster shot and/or to get your child vaccinated:
- Tuesday, Nov. 30 — 1-7 p.m. at the Wanek Center, 730 Raider Drive in Arcadia.
- Wednesday, Dec. 1 — 2:30 – 7 p.m. at the Whitehall School District, 19121 Hobson Street in Whitehall.
- Friday, Dec. 3 — 2-6 p.m. at the G-E-T Middle School, 19650 Prairie Ridge Lane in Galesville.
The sites above are open to anyone 5-plus who needs their first, second, or booster dose of Pfizer vaccine; anyone 18-plus who needs their first, second, or booster dose of Moderna vaccine; and anyone 18-plus who needs one dose or the booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. All minor individuals receiving the COVID-19 vaccine should be accompanied by their parent or guardian. Other vaccine sites can be found at vaccines.gov. Please continue to monitor our Facebook page and website for more information.
