Winona Health is now administering Pfizer and Moderna boosters developed to provide additional protection against the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
These boosters are approved for ages 12 and up. Those who have not had a COVID-19 vaccination or booster in the last two months may receive this booster.
There is no waiting period between any other types of vaccines or treatments. You may receive even if you have recently had COVID-19, as long as you are out of the isolation period. It can be given the same day as a flu shot. Winona Health will begin administering flu vaccines on October 4.
Those interested in receiving a booster dose or those who have not received their primary series may walk in for the vaccine. COVID-19 vaccinations are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check-in is on the second floor of the Winona Clinic, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.
For those who are immunocompromised and eligible for Evusheld, please check with your healthcare provider about when you are due for your Evusheld and when you should receive the vaccine.
Those who are six months of age or older and have not yet received their primary series may also come in during these times to receive your primary series.
Those who have questions about vaccination eligibility can find details and links to resources on the Winona Health website, www.winonahealth.org, or on the Minnesota Department of Health website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/stats/index.html.
Preparing for the walk-in vaccination clinic:
- Those coming in for COVID-19 booster dose must bring their vaccination card.
- Bring insurance information. The vaccine is free; however, we will bill insurance for the administration fee. If you do not have insurance, there is an uninsured fund to cover the cost of the administration fee.
- Wear clothing that allows the upper arm to be quickly and easily accessible. There may be a wait depending on other patients and the number of people seeking the vaccine.
- Masking is required at Winona Health.
Throughout road construction, the road to Winona Health off Highway 61 next to the Winona Family YMCA will always be open.
Those who have questions related to COVID-19 can find more information at www.winonahealth.org.
