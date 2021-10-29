The Winona Visitor Center on Huff Street will continue operating hours in the cold weather months. Residents and visitors alike are invited to stop in and find information about Winona area attractions, restaurants, lodging properties and more. The Visitor Center also offers Winona and Minnesota gifts, wares from local artists, and scenic postcards that share the beauty of our river city. From November 2021 through March 2022, the center will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, call Visit Winona at 507-452-0735 or the Winona Visitor Center at 507-452-2278.
