From: City of Winona Water Department
The state of Minnesota is currently experiencing some severe drought conditions, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has determined the Upper Mississippi-Black-Root Watershed is in a drought warning phase. Now the DNR is calling on local communities to conserve and help protect local water supplies.
During the drought response, it is important to limit water use on lawn irrigation, which accounts for a significant portion of our seasonal use. During this time, we should also limit the use of nonessential water uses, such as power washing, car washing, and swimming pool filling, etc. It is important to always be watching for small leaks in the home, such as a dripping faucet or leaky toilets. These leaks can contribute to a large volume of water wasted and develop costly bills in the process.
Together, by limiting our nonessential water use and being mindful of conservation, we can prevent having to increase the restrictions on water use.
