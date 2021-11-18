Bob Urness (center) was installed as a new member of the Kiwanis Club of Winona, Sunrisers at its weekly meeting held on October 27. Conducting the installation was Sean Finnegan (left), club president, with LaVern Hauschildt looking on, who served as Urness’s sponsor. Urness is a retired Winona Area Public School Elementary teacher and former head football coach at Winona Senior High School.
The Kiwanis Club of Winona, Sunrisers meets every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Winona Family Restaurant. Kiwanis is a global organization of over 600,000 members in 89 countries that come together in fellowship and service to the community, with projects emphasizing children.
