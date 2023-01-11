From: United States Department of Agriculture
USDA Rural Development has funding available for very low- and low-income individuals and families seeking to purchase or repair a home in a rural area.
The Direct Home Loan program offers financing to qualified very-low and low-income applicants that are unable to qualify for traditional financing. No down payment is required, and the interest rate could be as low as one percent with a subsidy. Applicants must meet income and credit guidelines and demonstrate repayment ability. The program is available in rural communities of generally 35,000 people or less.
The maximum loan amount is $40,000 at a one percent interest rate, repayable for a 20-year term and can be used to improve or modernize homes and do essential repairs. Grants of up to $10,000 are available to homeowners 62 and older and must be used to remove health or safety hazards, such as fixing a leaking roof, installing indoor plumbing, or replacing a furnace.
Time is limited to receive funds for the current fiscal year. Contact a USDA Rural Development housing specialist in your area today, to see if you qualify: rd.usda.gov/files/MN-SFHContacts.pdf.
