U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director Colleen Landkamer announced that the department is investing $231,000 in critical infrastructure to combat climate change across rural Minnesota through the Community Facilities Disaster Grant program.
“Rural Minnesota is on the front lines of climate change, and our communities deserve investments that will strengthen all of our resilience,” Landkamer said. "Today, we are investing over $231,000 that will provide essential services that will address the effects that climate change has made toward infrastructure and social service needs.”
The investments announced today will help rural communities in Minnesota renovate or purchase and install equipment for essential community facilities. For example, the Altura Ambulance Service will use a $37,000 grant to purchase a new vehicle that will provide emergency and rescue services for more than 2,000 residents in the cities of Altura, Elba, Rollingstone, and portions of seven other rural townships.
