In honor of Veterans Day, Winona Health Volunteers will hold its major fundraiser of the year, “USO Salute to the Troops,” on November 10-12 at Wesley United Methodist Church. This production was first scheduled for April 2020 until COVID-19 shut it down and forced its rescheduling two more times. It is a show saluting our public servants and troops from Desert Storm to Afghanistan with songs and skits. There is also a spotlight on the services and heroic efforts of all those who came to the rescue and, in many cases, sacrificed their lives when the Twin Towers in New York City were attacked on September 11, 2001. Jim Vrchota is the writer and director; he wrote the first “Salute to the Troops” in 2018, which honored veterans from all the previous wars. The show is at 7 p.m. this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with an additional performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 12. Tickets may be bought at the door, at Midtown, at Hy-Vee, or at the Winona Health Glady D. Miller Gift Shop. Donations may be made to Winona Health Volunteers, 855 Mankato Avenue, Winona, MN 55987, or donate at winonahealth.org.
