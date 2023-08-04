Come join the fun on Sunday, August 13, at the annual Utica School reunion. The event will be held at Utica School, 200 South Center Street, in Utica. Bring a dish to pass for a 12 p.m. potluck, and spend the afternoon reminiscing with friends.
Anyone with photos or memorabilia to share about Utica's history or the school are encouraged to bring those items. All those who live in Utica or the Utica area, past Utica residents, or those who attended the Utica School are invited to attend.
