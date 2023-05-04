On May 21, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Guild Hall of the Wesley United Church, 114 West Broadway, in Winona, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winona presents the 2023 Stan Pollock Lecture, “A Shift from Head to Heart: A New Game in the Fourth Quarter,” by Randy Schenkat.
In pursuit of a free and responsible search for truth and meaning, Randy Schenkat will chronicle the dilemmas that drove his near 50-year search for a more just, empowered community through his work with the College of St. Teresa, Winona Area Public Schools, and the Winona Council for Quality. These efforts called for change in the workings of organizations. He will shift to an inner lens and share his current personal journey in finding a deeper sense of the peace that passes understanding. Finally, he will blend the inner and outer areas in a prototype learning program that could find a home in Unitarian Universalist and other churches as they quest for a more fair world.
The Stan Pollock Lecture is given each year on a topic of concern to the larger community. The lecture is part of the Unitarian Sunday service, but guests are especially welcome. The event honors the memory of Stan Pollock, a longtime member of the UU Fellowship and a professor of sociology at St. Mary’s University for 30 years.
The Guild Hall is accessed via the door closest to Johnson Street. Please follow the signs for the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winona. Handicap entrance and parking can be found at the rear of the building.
