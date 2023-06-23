Vacation Bible School (VBS) at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church and School will soon be here. All children who will be age four by September 1, 2023, through those who will be in grade seven in the fall are invited to St. Martin’s Vacation Bible School, “God’s Living Water,” on July 10-14 from 8:45-11:30 a.m. each day. There will be daily Bible stories, games, music, crafts, and snacks, and children will travel in groups with others as we learn how Jesus covers us with His grace.
No registration fee is required, although we will be collecting a freewill offering each day for our VBS mission project – Mission: U.S. from Concordia Gospel Outreach. Our offerings will be used to provide books that share the Good News about Jesus Christ with children in the United States.
The community is invited to a closing worship service, featuring VBS songs led by the children, immediately following VBS on Friday, July 14, at 11:30 a.m. in the church sanctuary. A free picnic lunch will be provided in the fellowship hall following the service. Additionally, all are welcome to attend the worship service at St. Martin’s on Saturday, July 15, at 5:30 p.m. The service will follow the week’s VBS theme and will feature opportunities for singing songs from VBS once again.
Preregistration is encouraged. Visit vbsmate.com/stmartinswinona to register; call the St. Martin’s church or school office at 507-452-6928 or email church@stmartinswinona.org to request the link; or follow the QR code on our website, www.stmartinswinona.org, under the Upcoming Events tab. Each family who attends VBS will receive a free music download card of VBS tunes. Vacation Bible School is open to children in the Winona community and beyond, so please invite your friends and neighbors to register. On-site registration will be available as well beginning at 8:15 a.m. on Monday, July 10, in the church narthex (entry to the sanctuary). All classes will begin and end the day in the church sanctuary. St. Martin’s is located at 328 East Broadway in Winona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.