St. John’s and St. Mark’s Lutheran Churches in Rushford will be hosting Vacation Bible School from July 31 through August 4 from 6-8 p.m. It will be held at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at 104 East North Street in Rushford and is open to anyone age three through sixth grade. Children in older grades (7-12) are welcome to help out. Join us for “The Big Jungle Adventure.” Please register by calling 507-864-7111.
