Winona County Public Health offers home vaccination visits to those who may find it difficult to travel to a clinic or doctor’s office. A public health nurse is available to provide COVID-19 vaccines and other immunizations in-homes.
Many children missed recommended vaccinations during the past two years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommend children catch up on routine childhood vaccinations following disruptions from COVID-19.
Home visits are available to many people who face barriers to staying up to date on disease-preventing vaccines. Individuals who are eligible for this service include people with:
Disabilities (apparent and non-apparent) and chronic health conditions, including young children;
Physical limitations including sight and hearing;
Sensory conditions such as autism or other intellectual or developmental disabilities;
Trauma conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder;
Young children under 5 years of age who may require more private or tranquil settings;
Caregivers of individuals who need at-home vaccination.
Low-cost and free immunizations are available for qualifying adults and children. For eligibility guidelines or to schedule an appointment, call 507-457-6500. To make an appointment for a home visit please call Winona County Public Health at 507-457-6424. This number is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
