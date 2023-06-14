VFW Post 1287 is proud to announce Mr. Clarence “Pete” St. Peter as their 2023 VFW Military Grand Marshal for Winona Steamboat Days Grand Parade on Sunday, June 18.
Pete is a life member of the local VFW Post and resides in Winona.
He enlisted on February 20, 1945, and proudly served aboard the USS Sibley (APA-206) in the Pacific Fleet during World War II.
Aboard the Sibley, Pete served as a coxswain. A coxswain’s duties included basic seamanship, i.e., handling ship’s anchors, deck tackle, rigging rope, small craft piloting, navigation, radio, and signal bridge communications.
Pete departed San Francisco with the Sibley and sailed with 900 U.S. Army soldiers of the 33rd Infantry Division in preparation for the invasion of Japan.
En route to Japan, via Pearl Harbor, the USS Sibley conducted several “practice” amphibious assaults in the Philippine Islands.
Following the detonation of the atomic bombs over Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the planned Japanese mainland invasions were no longer necessary. The Sibley began transporting homebound troops back to San Francisco.
Pete was a coxswain on one of the 25 LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel, aka Higgins Boats) and a coxswain on one of two LCM (Landing Craft Mechanized) boats. In addition to carrying troops, LCM boats were designed to move vehicles, cargo, and heavy armor used in amphibious assaults.
Following Japan’s surrender at the end of World War II, Pete was discharged as a Coxswain Third Class on July 9, 1946. In addition to numerous medals and awards, he received the Honorable Service Lapel Button, aka “Ruptured Duck.” This lapel button was awarded for honorable service.
At 96 years young, Pete still enjoys life. He claims to have owned over three hundred automobiles and still rides his Honda motorcycle on local and regional trips.
The Steamboat Days Grand Parade is on Sunday, June 18, at 12:01 p.m. on East Broadway, starting at St. Charles Street to Center. A complete list of events is available at WinonaSteamboatDays.com.
