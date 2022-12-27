Winona’s VFW Post 1287 Commander Paul Gady (right) presents a Letter of Commendation to Roger Reitmaier (left) at December’s Post meeting. Roger initiated and organized Winona’s annual Veterans Vigil for the past 30 years. The vigil has become a community tribute to Winona-area veterans. Over the years, the vigil now encompasses law enforcement, firefighters, high school students, and bands, making it a truly community-wide thank you to our veterans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.