National Vietnam War Veterans Day will be observed on Tuesday, March 29, at Winona VFW Post 1287 at 208 East Third Street. There will be a special edition, charcoal-grilled burger night and a fifth Tuesday mystery burger special from 5-7 p.m. The first glass of beer or soda will be free for any Vietnam Veteran. Bring your pictures and your stories. Everyone is welcome to share in this special day!
National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed every year on March 29, and is a way to thank and honor our nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. The other objectives with Vietnam Commemoration are: Highlight the service of our armed forces and support organizations during the war; pay tribute to wartime contributions at home by American citizens; highlight technology, science and medical advances made during the war; and recognize contributions by our allies.
