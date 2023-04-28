The family of Madeline Kingsbury, the Winona mother of two who went missing on March 31, will host a community gathering and prayer ceremony at the Lake Park Bandshell in Winona on Friday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m. The Kingsbury/Naber family invites community members to join them in an in an evening of hopefilled prayer.
There will be a prayer ceremony followed by family and friends speaking. At the end of the gathering in lieu of candles, the family asks everyone with a smartphone to download the "candle app.”
The generosity and compassion shown to Madeline's family and loved ones has not been left unnoticed. They look forward to seeing everyone from near and far to join them in shining a light for Maddi and guiding her home.
Please meet at the bandshell in the park. Please carpool, if possible.
