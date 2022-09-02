The 10th annual National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children will be Saturday, September 10. This takes place at St. Mary’s Cemetery from 9-10 p.m. The Very Rev. Mark McNea will preside. Solemn prayer vigils will be conducted at 56 gravesites across the United States, as well as at dozens of other sites dedicated in memory of the more than 63 million lives of preborn children lost to abortion. For those affected by abortion, the chance to grieve at a gravesite or have a memorial service is an important step in the healing process. In addition, it serves to remind our society of the gift of life and the humanity of the preborn child. This is sponsored by Priests for Life, Pro-Life Action League, and Citizens for a Pro-Life Society. Locally, it is promoted by the Hearts for Life group at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.
Everyone is invited to attend. Bring a lawn chair if you wish. For more information, contact Kathy at 507-313-6880. For other locations of gravesites and more information, see www.abortionmemorials.com.
