Visit Winona will continue its Hello Winona! new resident meetup series, featuring activities and opportunities for new community members to engage with area businesses and one another, all free of charge.
The program highlights two categories of new resident populations — families and singles/couples, and the welcome program includes a rotating schedule of hands-on learning and social gatherings for each population.
Save the date and RSVP today for the second round of gatherings this year:
• Singles/couples — Saturday, September 16, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; hear stories of Winona’s past by touring the exhibits and enjoying a custom 30-minute downtown walking tour with the Winona County Historical Society. The group will then gather at the Watkins Museum and Gift Shop to learn about one of Winona’s oldest (and sweetest) companies.
• Families — Saturday, September 30, 9-11 a.m.; get in touch with the outdoors as we explore the beautiful Prairie Island Campground property and trails on a hike plus family-friendly nature activities led by local nonprofit Happy Dancing Turtle, and hear about the plentiful outdoor opportunities for community members of all ages at Prairie Island and in our region.
Light refreshments are included in all events. Watch for additional event details on the Visit Winona website, www.visitwinona.com, and social media pages. Call Visit Winona at 507-452-0735 with questions or to RSVP for any of the series programs. RSVPs are required for participation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.