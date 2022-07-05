The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA) has completed another successful season of tax preparations. This program is made possible by a grant from the Minnesota Department of Revenue and is supported through Active Aging Programs at Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota. All those working at VITA are volunteers, enrolled in AmeriCorps Seniors.
This year, services were offered February through mid-April. The main site was in Winona in partnership with Winona Volunteer Services. A second site was offered in the St. Charles Senior Center, thanks to support from the center and the city of St. Charles. Additionally, pop-up stations were added this year in La Crescent and at Home and Community Options. The La Crescent Public Library provided space to serve clients and these sessions were very well received. The hope for next season is to add more appointments at that location. HCO sessions helped provide an option for clients served by that organization to have taxes prepared in a space they were comfortable in.
Also new this year was a partnership with Project FINE. This allowed for materials to be translated for Spanish and Hmong speaking communities. Several tax preparation appointments were made available with an interpreter present to assist with paperwork and working with the preparers. VITA volunteers were very grateful to have this working relationship with Project FINE.
All told, 50 volunteers served nearly 4,000 hours of volunteer time during the season. One thousand seventy-seven clients were able to file taxes resulting in refunds of over 2 million dollars! Whether answering phones and scheduling appointments, greeting clients or preparing taxes, VITA volunteers find their work to be gratifying, knowing the impact this service has on those they serve. Thanks to all those who gave of their time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.