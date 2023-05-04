June 27 marks the start of the 2023 season of river cruises docking at Winona. There will be 30 stops by American Cruise Lines and American Queen Voyages, bringing thousands of visitors to Winona from all over the world. There is an informational meeting on Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. at the Winona County History Center about ways you can help welcome these special tourists.
The History Center is seeking volunteers to help greet visitors on these busy days from June through October. Museum greeters are part of the guest services team. Greeters welcome visitors, answer questions, and assist the museum’s guest service crew. You can also volunteer as a museum guide to offer deeper conversations and activities in the exhibits when river cruise passengers are in town.
Visit Winona leads a volunteer welcome crew that is available to passengers right at the levee too. They are seeking volunteers to hand out maps and provide additional visitor information.
If you are interested and cannot make it to the meeting on May 10 at 10 a.m., contact Jennifer Weaver, WCHS museum educator, at educator@winonahistory.org or 507-454-2723, ext. 3, or Mary Farrell at Visit Winona by emailing mfarrell@visitwinona.com or calling 507-452-0735.
