The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will again be available in Winona, La Crescent, and St. Charles in 2023 to help individuals and families who qualify to file taxes free of charge. In order to make this happen, more volunteers are needed at all locations. It is not necessary to have a financial background; the biggest area of need is for help answering the phone to schedule appointments and to serve as a greeter when clients arrive for an appointment. All training is provided. Sites are enacting precautions to protect volunteers against COVID-19. Hours of service are flexible and run mid-January through mid-April. Volunteers aged 55-plus qualify to enroll in AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP, part of Active Aging Programs with Catholic Charities of Southern MN. RSVP offers volunteers additional support, including supplemental insurance while volunteering and mileage reimbursement. If you are interested in learning more about this volunteer opportunity, contact Sue Degallier at 507-450-0287, or email sdegallier@ccsomn.org.
