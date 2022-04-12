Celebrate Earth Day with the The Great Mississippi River Cleanup! The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge and Friends of the Refuge Headwaters will host the river cleanup which is sponsored by Living Lands and Waters of East Moline, Ill. The cleanup will stage from the Latsch Island Recreational Area (beach) across the Mississippi River from Winona on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Volunteers will pick up debris from the water and river islands in Pool 6 of the Upper Mississippi River, including Aghaming Park. Some clean-up locations will require walking on sandy shorelines or through brush. Those who are willing to use their personal boats for transporting participants or picking up debris are needed. Volunteers should dress for the weather, including long pants, sturdy shoes, and gloves, and bring a beverage. The event will be canceled if thunderstorms are in the area. Pre-registration is required by April 20, 2022, to ensure availability of supplies at the cleanup. Register by emailing Leslie_Watson@fws.gov or calling 507-454-7351.
