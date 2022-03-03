In March 2022, the Winona Elks Club awarded their 2021-2022 Elks Distinguished Citizenship award to Mr. James Vrchota or “Jim.”
Jim’s plethora of community involvement led him to serve on the Winona County Economic Development Board (EDA) from 2016 to 2021. His leadership qualities shine through in whatever he does. This includes banking, volunteering, and of course, economic development. His ability to guide the gap loan evaluation process to protect county assets, yet promote businesses and entrepreneurs has been invaluable to the board. “His ‘no nonsense’ approach to running an organization and meetings is appreciated by staff because he gets results. He listens well and gets input from his colleagues!” said Kay Qualley, Winona County Environmental Services and Planning director and EDA staffer.
He is also very involved with the Winona County Chamber Ambassadors and Chamber Agriculture Committee. Jim volunteers and helps with many of the chamber’s events. These events include the Annual Family Night on the Farm, Dairy Buckets, Harvest Buckets, Ambassadors Food Trailer at Steamboat Days, Annual Golf Outing, and the Annual Banquet. He has been the chair of the Ambassadors Committee in the past and comes to most ribbon cuttings and network nites to help represent the Chamber Ambassadors. Jim also won the chamber’s Volunteer of the Year award in 2019.
Other notable community involvement includes the Rotary Club and Theatre Du Mississippi where he was involved in several plays as well as a theatrical reader for “A Thrilling Night of Poe” held at the public library for a fundraiser. He also has directed a hand full of local plays. Jim’s reach doesn’t stop there. He also serves on the Goodview EDA as a special consultant. “His professionalism and expertise in the world of finances and economic development has helped the EDA form fiscally responsible decisions concerning Goodview’s economic development and local businesses!” said Dick Ledebuhr, Goodview EDA chair.
