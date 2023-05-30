From: City of Wabasha
Having a small-town ambulance service is often taken for granted, but it is a critical service for any community. Due to that important role, the city of Wabasha recently celebrated National EMS Week and took time to recognize and thank its 25 emergency medical clinicians, both full-time and volunteer, who dedicate their time to providing lifesaving service in the community.
Tim Wallerich, an emergency medical technician (EMT), also recently announced his retirement from the service after 22 years. Back in 2001, he was finishing up nursing school, and his mother and brother were both EMTs, so he says that he just “kind of fell into it.” But what kept him serving all these years was knowing he was giving back to the community.
“I found the job extremely rewarding. I helped people in the greatest time of need, whether it was picking people up off the ground when they’ve taken a fall or responding to a car accident. I enjoyed giving back to the community using the skills that not everyone has,” said Wallerich.
To successfully operate a rural ambulance service in Wabasha, serving Wabasha and Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and Clinics, the towns of Reads Landing, Kellogg, and part of Minneiska, along with the townships of Greenfield, Glasgow, Highland, Pepin, Minneiska, and Watopa, it takes commitment from 21 active volunteers (paid, on-call staff) and four paid full-time EMTs. Together, this small group of individuals averages 550 calls per year, completes hundreds of hours training, and covers over 17,500 hours of call time.
There are other critical components to a successful operation — teamwork and commitment.
“Our crew works very well together, and I am very proud of that. We have a very dedicated, selfless, and experienced group working here,” said Ryan Marking, ambulance director.
“EMS is a very demanding job; our crew takes a lot of time away from their family for calls and trainings. It also can take a toll on a person’s mental health.”
Unfortunately, across the country, rural EMS is in crisis, with news of EMS services shutting down as rural populations do not have the population density to make a fully paid 24-7 staffing model financially feasible. So services rely on volunteers. The nature of work has also changed; employers are less willing to allow their employees time away from work to respond to service calls. There are also more regulations and training requirements to operate a service, and an aging demographic population means less volunteers are available to serve.
In Wabasha, the city of Wabasha relies on both city property tax revenues to pay for the Ambulance Service and the personal sacrifices of its paid, on-call volunteers and staff. In recognition of this critical service and its importance to our communities, please thank your neighbor who has answered the call to serve as a first responder or EMT. Please consider answering the call yourself to becoming a volunteer with your local EMS service. Contact the city of Wabasha Wabasha Ambulance Service for more information about joining at 651- 565-2633.
