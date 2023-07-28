The Wabasha County Historical Society’s Reads Landing School Museum remains open as it undergoes renovations. As with any structure, care has to be taken to preserve its integrity. Peeling paint became prevalent on the outside trim, window sills and frames, and cupola at the Wabasha County Historical Society, Reads Landing School Museum. Featherstone Painting, of Red Wing, Minn., has taken on the project of scraping, priming, and painting. Funding for this extensive project is through a SMIF Grant (Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation), generous donations, and memberships. During the project, the Reads Landing School Museum will continue to be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-4 p.m.
