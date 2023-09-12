From: MN Dept. of Human Services
Organizations serving people with disabilities and aging populations across Minnesota will receive over $14 million to expand services to diverse communities, rural areas and regional centers, including $93,261 for the Wabasha County Developmental Achievement Center.
Funding for the community-based provider capacity grants comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, with a recent commitment by Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Legislature to temporarily continue the grant program.
The grants will help organizations improve their capacity to provide home and community-based services for people with disabilities and aging Minnesotans. Providers that serve or plan to add services for rural and underserved communities will receive funding, along with organizations working to become home and community-based services providers for the first time.
The grants aim to help one or more of these communities: American Indian and Indigenous people; Asian and Pacific Islanders; Black and African-born people; Latino people; people living in rural and regional centers outside the seven-county Twin Cities; and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people.
“So many providers want to expand their services and we are pleased to support them,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “These grants can be transformational, allowing them to extend their reach to more Minnesotans.”
The Wabasha County Developmental Achievement Center, Inc. has been a day service provider for over 50 years located in downtown Wabasha, serving individuals from Wabasha County as well as Pepin and Buffalo Counties in Wisconsin. Providing individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities services like exercise therapy, functional skill training, life enrichment activities, job skill training, on-site production work, and community employment support through waiver funding, production work done on site, and donations. The Wabasha DAC will use grant funds to expand community employment opportunities for individuals served by giving them the skills and tools necessary to integrate into the community. For more information, visit www.wabashadac.com.
