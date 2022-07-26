On July 14, 2022, the Wabasha County Historical Society hosted Memory Café at the Reads Landing School Museum. Attendees gathered from Lake City, Wabasha, and Nelson, Wis. When the school bell rang, they watched the museum welcome video. There was a reminiscence of the desks in the classroom and other displays. They listened to music on the Pathe phonograph, toured the Agricultural Heritage Building, and heard the “O-ooga” from the 1916 Model T horn. The event spurred conversation of long-gone memories.
The Wabasha County Historical Society, Reads Landing Museum is open Saturdays and Sundays until mid-October, 1-4 p.m. Check out the website at www.wabashacountyhistory.org, and like Wabasha County Historical Society on Facebook.
