Sharon Gardlund, of Tuscon, Ariz., arranged a family visit to the Wabasha County Historical Society, Reads Landing School Museum on July 22, 2022. It was in memory of her husband, Zach Gardlund, and sisters-in-law, Mary and Margaret Gardlund, who attended the Reads Landing School.
Visitors from Minnesota, New Mexico, California, Arizona, and Texas enjoyed stepping back in time and experiencing the classroom where their loved ones received their grade school education. The family members were elated to identify Mary and Margaret Gardlund in some of the classroom photos. Some of the younger family members played school, while others donned the black and white striped jail attire for photos in the Zumbro Falls jail. There was something for everyone to enjoy.
The Wabasha County Historical Society, Reads Landing School Museum is open Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. through mid-October. Visit www.wabashacountyhistory.org, and like Wabasha County Historical Society on Facebook.
