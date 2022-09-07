A visit to the Wabasha County Historical Museum was a Friday morning outing for four residents of the Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s Grant Boulevard Senior Living and Care Center.
The trip to the museum in Reads Landing on August 12 was also a trip down memory lane for the residents, as Historical Society President Margaret Peterson greeted and talked with the group in the former school classroom.
One of the group, Earl Heartt, is a musician and was particularly interested in the piano, organ, and old music books. Also of interest was a display of buttons, cut from clam shells in the Pearl Button Factory that was located in Lake City in the early 1900s. And a discussion of Wabasha history would be lacking if the name “Florin” were not mentioned. In 1912, Jacob Florin established a dairy and delivered raw milk by horse and wagon to many area homes. The family business was sold in 1948, but it operated as Florin Dairy in the area until 1997.
Attending the outing with the residents were two volunteers, John Hampe and Marilyn Tiffault, who conduct the current events discussions on Friday mornings in the recreation therapy department at Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s, and also two staff members, Diane Ties and Lorie Steinfeldt.
