Wabasha County Historical Society welcomes visitors

Submitted Photo

 

Kevin and Kathy Goranson from Hazel Green, Wis., and Cory Goranson and Ashley Peterson from Elk River, Minn., take a photo opportunity in the museum’s 1916 Model T Ford. 

The Wabasha County Historical Society/Reads Landing School Museum has welcomed many visitors, including regional, out-of-town, and out-of-state visitors. The Lincoln High School All School Reunion, as part of Lake City’s 150th Celebration, brought many of these visitors. They enjoyed touring the museum and learning about the natural and cultural history of Wabasha County.

The Wabasha County Historical Society/Reads Landing School Museum is open Saturdays and Sundays, from 1-4 p.m., through mid-October. Visit   www.wabashacountyhistory.org and like us on Facebook.