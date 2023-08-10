Oscar “Swede” Ostrom grew up in Reads Landing and attended Reads Landing School. His mother also taught at the school. Upon retiring, Swede moved back to Wabasha and became an active and dedicated Wabasha County Historical Society (WCHS) Board member. He spent many hours volunteering at the Reads Landing School Museum and shared many stories of growing up in Reads Landing and attending school there. Swede’s daughter recently donated his football uniform dating back to the 1930s. Fast forward to 2023, Jackson Mann, 7, of Tacoma, Wash., recreated the pose for a photo shoot. The uniform will be on display at the Reads Landing School Museum.
The Wabasha County Historical Society, Reads Landing School Museum is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. Visit the website, www.wabashacountyhistory.org, and like Wabasha County Historical Society on Facebook.
