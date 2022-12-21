From: The city of Wabasha
The city of Wabasha, its Parks Board, and a community-led steering committee is preparing to move and rebuild the city’s baseball and softball fields, hockey and skating rink, and basketball court in the field behind city hall in 2023 and early 2024. In addition, new amenities including pickleball and tennis courts, a year-round warming house and concession stand, and expanded parking will round out the complex which lies adjacent to Dennis Pfeilsticker Memorial Park and the city’s highly utilized pool and splash pad. A $550,000 capital campaign for donations this winter and spring will round out the project funding and allow construction to begin next year. The project has been a long-desired community goal and was identified in the 2016 Wabasha Comprehensive Plan.
The new athletic complex location will address flooding of the current field location and improve safety by moving pedestrians and spectators away from the traffic coming off the Interstate Highway 60 bridge. The total anticipated cost of the seven-and-a-half-acre project is $2.1 million. The city of Wabasha was awarded $300,000 in a competitive grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and a $50,000 donation towards the project. The balance of the project will be paid for with borrowing by the city of Wabasha and fundraising.
“Falcon Youth Baseball is excited about moving and upgrading our facilities to a much safer and more park-like environment. While we have invested in the current facility, we knew that a move was inevitable, and we plan to repurpose many of those improvements into a new facility,” said Chad Springer, president of Falcon Youth Baseball about the project. “Having new facilities near the pool and playground will enhance the experience for all of our families.”
At the launch of the athletic field steering committee, several committee members expressed how critical this project was for the future of Wabasha’s youth and neighborhoods.
“It’s going to be right in my backyard, and I am thrilled about this project. It’s sorely needed in our community and will be great for our youth,” said Abby Oxendine, who has played sports her whole life growing up in Wabasha and now has her children participating in a variety of sports as well. Oxendine also serves as the Chamber of Commerce board president.
Interested in supporting the capital campaign for the project? Please contact any one of the athletic field steering committee members or Tony Johnson, pwdirector@wabasha.org, 651-565-3404.
Athletic field steering committee members are Chair Ann Bouquet Lineweaver, Chair Troy Passe, Jerry Arens, Mayor Emily Durand, Abby Oxendine, Chelsea Anderson, MJ Bussian (Park Board Commission), Cory Loechler, Chad Springer, Tyler Grabau, Lisa Springer, Tony Johnson, and Jeff Sulla (council member).
Naming rights are also available for different project components with contributions of 50 percent or more of the total project element cost. For more details, please see our website www.cityofwabasha.org/athleticfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.