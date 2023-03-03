Grumpy Old Men Festival 30th

Submitted photo

 

Pictured from left are Abigail Hall, Mark Steven Johnson, and Margaret Peterson.

February 24 and 25 marked the 30th Annual Grumpy Old Men Festival in Wabasha. Brenda Pearson, of Turning Waters Bed and Breakfast, hosted a benefit dinner with Mark Steven Johnson, author of “Grumpy Old Men.” Mark wrote it in 12 days, specifically for Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau. The beneficiary of the dinner is River Junctions Arts Council, which will be presenting “Grumpy Old Men: The Musical” at Widespot in Wabasha in July 2023. Courtesy of Rodney Florin, Abigail Hall, and Margaret Peterson, Wabasha County Historical Society board members were able to attend. Visit the historical society’s website at www.wabashacountyhistory.org, and like the Wabasha County Historical Society page on Facebook: facebook.com/WabashaCountyHistory/.