Since 2019, the city of Wabasha and its Port Authority have convened stakeholders and discussed ways to address the need for child care in Wabasha. Local employers in Wabasha have expressed concern about employee retention and attraction due to the lack of child care.
The American Rescue Plan Act funds received by the city of Wabasha presented an opportunity to take action to address those issues and be able to launch a new grant program to support existing and new childcare businesses. Like many businesses, COVID-19 has had a negative impact on childcare providers.
“While the childcare crisis does not have easy solutions available, it is essential that we support existing providers and incentivize new childcare businesses or business expansion for existing providers. This grant helps accomplish that,” said Mayor Emily Durand. “And we have more work to do in this spirit to support the children and their families and families’ employers who rely on high-quality child care to ensure a healthy community.”
The new grant program will make small grants of $2,500 available for new or existing child care businesses. Child care businesses within five miles of the city of Wabasha can apply for this assistance. The application and guidelines are available on the city’s website, www.wabasha.org/economic-development/business-assistance/child. Grants are available on a first come, first served basis.
To learn more about the program and other child care grants available for building child care capacity, contact Cathy Enerson, CEDA Wabasha economic development director at cathy.enerson@cedausa.com.
