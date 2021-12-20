The city of Wabasha and its Port Authority successfully received a grant award from Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, through the federal department of Housing and Urban Development, to offer small businesses grants up to $19,000 to replace their HVAC systems in response to COVID-19.
“We want our small businesses in Wabasha to continue to thrive during the pandemic. One strategy is through helping them to improve the air circulation in their buildings,” said Caroline Gregerson, city administrator. “Optimizing air ventilation is a great strategy to keep workers and customers safe.”
A total of $95,000 is available and the city anticipates assisting five small businesses. Small businesses located in Wabasha can apply to the city of Wabasha for this assistance. The application and guidelines are available on the city’s website at www.wabasha.org/hvac-replacement-program. The program is federally funded, so several federal regulations will apply.
This grant program represents a larger commitment that the city of Wabasha Port Authority is making to support its small businesses. The Port Authority hired Cathy Enerson, from Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA), to fill a role as an interim economic development director in Wabasha. This is the first time Wabasha has had this role.
Cathy Enerson is a seasoned economic development professional available to help connect businesses with several other programs offering low-interest loans to businesses. Cathy is also leading initiatives around child care development and housing for Wabasha. For more information, business can contact cathy.enerson@wabasha.org or visit the city’s website, under “business assistance,” to learn about five new programs that are now available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.