From: city of Wabasha Port Authority
The Wabasha Port Authority recently concluded a successful child care grant program that led to four new in-home providers and 40 new child care slots. In July of 2022, First Children’s Finance (FCF), a nonprofit child care organization based in the Twin Cities, awarded the Port Authority a $30,000 grant to help startup child care businesses in Wabasha. Combined with a matching $15,000 the city of Wabasha set aside from its American Rescue Plan Act funds for child care, the Port Authority was able to provide four startup, in-home child care businesses $9,000 to help get their business off the ground and one existing in-home child care business $2,500 to invest in new toys, equipment, and appliances.
In 2019, stakeholders in the Wabasha community began discussions about concerns regarding child care options in the area and formed a child care committee. The general consensus among the committee was that while there was a variety of child care options available, there was a small number of in-home providers at the time.
“We began investigating our child care shortage very closely with a variety of stakeholders weighing in, including our existing local providers,” Wabasha Mayor Emily Durand said. “If we hadn't done so, we would not have been as well positioned to execute the grant.
A Wabasha Child Care Needs Analysis conducted by FCF in conjunction with the child care committee found a shortage of 53 child care slots in the Wabasha-Kellogg School District, meaning this grant program filled about 75 percent of the shortage.
Cassie Jo Modjeski, a recipient of one of the child care grants, said the money allowed her to invest in some updates to the home where her business, Cassie’s Kids, is located. Last summer, Cassie purchased a house in Wabasha that had been an in-home child care business for several decades, and it needed some updates.
“It really played out perfectly with the timing,” she said. “The grant program allowed me to make some upgrades to give (the house) a fresh new look and make it safer (for the kids)... Without the grant money, I probably wouldn’t have opened as soon as I did.”
Cathy Enerson, a representative from Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA) and a Wabasha Port Authority staff member, applied for the grant awarded by FCF.
The Port Authority and city of Wabasha will continue to support initiatives relating to child care and are very proud of the success of the grant program. For more information or if you’re interested in learning more about Wabasha’s child care committee and initiatives, contact the Port Authority at 651-565-4568, or email Ben Strand at ben.strand@cedausa.com.
